Pioneer Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moller Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 196,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VNQ traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $83.97. 2,340,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

