Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.78. 8,935,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

