Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.04. 1,022,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

