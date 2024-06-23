Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 8,350 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. FirstCash accounts for approximately 3.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of FirstCash worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 571,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

