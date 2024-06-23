Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,112. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

