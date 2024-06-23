Prom Price Reaches $7.97 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00012447 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $145.54 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,083.45 or 1.00026405 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00075255 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.46825795 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,038,247.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

