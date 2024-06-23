Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 43.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 233,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

