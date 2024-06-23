Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

