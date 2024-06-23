Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Decreased by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $106.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

