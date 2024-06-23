Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shift4 Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%.

Several other analysts have also commented on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

