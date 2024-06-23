Qtum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.94 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00004016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $272.32 million and $25.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.43 or 0.05446543 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00040040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00015389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,203,298 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.