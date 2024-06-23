Qtum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.94 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00004016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $272.32 million and $25.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.43 or 0.05446543 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00040040 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00015389 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008289 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012846 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010552 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,203,298 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
