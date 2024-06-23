QUASA (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $703.27

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $234,304.04 and $703.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198619 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $783.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

