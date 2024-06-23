Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $283,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after buying an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,786,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $97,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.09. 1,889,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

