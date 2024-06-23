Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.01. The stock had a trading volume of 554,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,049. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $286.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average is $245.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.