Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,675,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,004,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

