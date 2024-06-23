Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,033,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,930. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

