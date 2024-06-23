Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.