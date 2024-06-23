Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 1.1 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 8,773,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.