Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 6,381,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

