Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $5,594,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.34. 27,097,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.47. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COP

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.