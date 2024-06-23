Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 617 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HD traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $355.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.65 and a 200-day moving average of $352.23.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

