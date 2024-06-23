Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,553,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. 7,326,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

