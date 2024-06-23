Rally 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.23 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rally Profile
Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,194,129,171 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
