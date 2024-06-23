Request Self Reported Market Cap Hits $109.58 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $109.58 million and $1.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,043.17 or 0.99968557 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012275 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00075750 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11260954 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,263,149.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars.

