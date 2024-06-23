Reviewing Allurion Technologies (ALUR) & Its Peers

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Allurion Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.58, indicating that their average share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $48.78 million -$80.61 million -0.60 Allurion Technologies Competitors $1.03 billion $3.54 million -4,470.40

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allurion Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -117.30% N/A -85.06% Allurion Technologies Competitors -627.86% -133.35% -27.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allurion Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allurion Technologies Competitors 1673 4453 8636 232 2.50

Allurion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

