Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

