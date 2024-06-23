RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,868 shares of company stock valued at $774,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

