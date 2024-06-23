RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $11.93 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
