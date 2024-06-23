RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $11.93 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

