Ripio Credit Network Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $552.78 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,645.53 or 1.00023271 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00074358 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00162243 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $234.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.