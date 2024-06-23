Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 618 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.51.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.