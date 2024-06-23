Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
