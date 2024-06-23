Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $46,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

