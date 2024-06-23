Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 963 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 73,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

