Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 876.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,993 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 1,457,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

