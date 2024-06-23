Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. 960,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,804. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

