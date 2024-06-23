Roble Belko & Company Inc Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

Get Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.2 %

IFF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,171. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.