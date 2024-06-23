Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 156 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

