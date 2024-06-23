Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.52. 2,069,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,797. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

