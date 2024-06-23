ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Cormark

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ROK Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ROK opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.50. ROK Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.45.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$20.93 million during the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. Equities research analysts predict that ROK Resources will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current year.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

