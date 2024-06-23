Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $35,856,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

