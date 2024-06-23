RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Increased by Werlinich Asset Management LLC

Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.7% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,803,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,311,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

