Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 9,238,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,010. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

