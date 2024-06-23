Running Oak Capital LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Graco worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,941,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Graco by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after buying an additional 856,460 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $70,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,193,000 after acquiring an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. 1,204,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,126. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

