Running Oak Capital LLC Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 2.6% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

EMCOR Group stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.27. The stock had a trading volume of 889,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.