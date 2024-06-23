Running Oak Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up about 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ITT worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Trading Up 0.0 %

ITT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.95. 616,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

