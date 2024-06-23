Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.08. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

