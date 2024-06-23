Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.09.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.98. 8,481,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.27. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

