Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.51. 11,855,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,764. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

