Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 5,198,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

