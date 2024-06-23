Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2024

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.60. 243,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $317.79. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.