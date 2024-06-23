Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.60. 243,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $317.79. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

